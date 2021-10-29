EUR/JPY

Upside risks dominated the EUR/JPY currency pair on Thursday. As a result, the common European currency surged by 103 pips or 0.78% against the Japanese Yen during Thursday's trading session.

Given that a breakout has occurred, bullish traders are likely to continue to pressure the exchange rate higher within this session. The potential target for buyers will be near the 133.50 level.

However, the resistance level at 132.75 could provide a barrier for the currency exchange rate during the following trading session.