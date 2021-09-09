EUR/JPY

On Wednesday, the common European currency fell by 45 pips or 0.35% against the Japanese Yen. A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during Wednesday's trading session.

Given that a breakout has occurred, sellers are likely to continue to drive the price lower during the following trading session. The potential target for the EUR/JPY pair would be near the 129.80 area.

However, bearish traders may encounter support near the psychological level at 130.00 within this session.