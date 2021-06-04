EUR/JPY

The common European currency has declined by 42 pips or 0.31% against the Japanese Yen since Thursday's trading session. A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during the Asian session on Friday.

Given that a breakout has occurred, bearish traders could continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The potential target for the EUR/JPY pair will be near the 133.20 level.

However, the weekly pivot point at 133.48 could provide support for the currency exchange rate today.