EUR/JPY

The EUR/JPY currency pair bounced off a support level, formed by the 50– hour SMA at 129.71 on Tuesday. As a result, the common European currency surged by 73 pips or 0.56% against the Japanese Yen during Tuesday's trading session.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the support level at 129.50 could be expected within this session.

However, if the channel pattern holds, buyers could target the 131.00 level during Wednesday's trading session.