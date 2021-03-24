EUR/JPY

Downside risks pressured the common European currency against the Japanese Yen on Tuesday. The currency pair fell by 122 pips or 0.94% during Tuesday's trading session.

The exchange rate is currently trading near the lower line of a descending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the 127.70 area could be expected within this session.

However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate would make a brief pullback towards the 129.05 level today.