EUR/JPY analysis: break below 120.55 required for deeper slide

EUR/JPY Current price: 121.29

The EUR/JPY pair settled at 121.29, the lower end of the past two-month range, as US President Trumps' protectionist policies, maintained the safe-haven yen strong all through the week. Further supporting the yen were rising JGB's yields, despite BOJ's attempts to control the yield curve with unlimited purchases early Friday. The yen weakened after the auction, but recovered the ground lost following the release of the US Nonfarm Payroll report. Technically, the EUR/JPY pair has made little progress this past week, still within the range defined early December, although the risk remains towards the downside according to the daily chart, as in the daily chart, the Momentum indicator turned lower, within neutral territory, but the RSI indicator accelerated south, currently at 44. The 100 DMA in the mentioned chart stands around 119.20, a possible bearish target on a break below 120.53, January 17th daily low. Shorter term, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is developing below the 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest attracting selling interest on attempts to recover, and technical indicators holding within bearish territory with modest bearish slopes.

Support levels: 121.00 120.55 120.00

Resistance levels: 121.80 122.30 122.80

