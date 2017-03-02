EUR/JPY analysis: break below 120.55 required for deeper slide
EUR/JPY Current price: 121.29
The EUR/JPY pair settled at 121.29, the lower end of the past two-month range, as US President Trumps' protectionist policies, maintained the safe-haven yen strong all through the week. Further supporting the yen were rising JGB's yields, despite BOJ's attempts to control the yield curve with unlimited purchases early Friday. The yen weakened after the auction, but recovered the ground lost following the release of the US Nonfarm Payroll report. Technically, the EUR/JPY pair has made little progress this past week, still within the range defined early December, although the risk remains towards the downside according to the daily chart, as in the daily chart, the Momentum indicator turned lower, within neutral territory, but the RSI indicator accelerated south, currently at 44. The 100 DMA in the mentioned chart stands around 119.20, a possible bearish target on a break below 120.53, January 17th daily low. Shorter term, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is developing below the 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest attracting selling interest on attempts to recover, and technical indicators holding within bearish territory with modest bearish slopes.
Support levels: 121.00 120.55 120.00
Resistance levels: 121.80 122.30 122.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.