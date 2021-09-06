EUR/JPY

During Friday's trading session, the common European currency declined by 50 pips or 0.38% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair breached the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern on Friday.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The potential target for sellers would be near the 129.83 level.

However, the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate could encounter support at 130.09 within this session.