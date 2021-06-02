EUR/JPY

The common European currency fell by 40 pips or 0.30% against the Japanese Yen on Tuesday. The exchange rate continued to trading within the 134.00/133.60 levels during yesterday's trading session.



Given that the currency pair has bounced off the support level at 133.05, bullish traders are likely to pressure the EUR/JPY pair higher during the following trading session.



However, the 134.00 level could still provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in this session.