EUR/JPY
The common European currency fell by 40 pips or 0.30% against the Japanese Yen on Tuesday. The exchange rate continued to trading within the 134.00/133.60 levels during yesterday's trading session.
Given that the currency pair has bounced off the support level at 133.05, bullish traders are likely to pressure the EUR/JPY pair higher during the following trading session.
However, the 134.00 level could still provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in this session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
