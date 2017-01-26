EUR/JPY analysis: bounce extends, but upward potential limited

EUR/JPY Current price: 122.43

The EUR/JPY pair edged higher this Thursday, reaching a daily high of 122.66 before settling at 122.43, still unable to enter positive territory weekly basis. The Japanese yen finally gave up to ongoing risk appetite, falling against all of its major rivals amid a continued advance in stocks and US yields. The 10-year note benchmark reached a high of 2.55% this Thursday, settling around 2.53%, whilst the 30-year yield remained unchanged at 3.11%. The bearish risk eased in the pair, as it moved further above the 121.40, but additional gains are still unlikely, given that in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have lost upward momentum and head south, still within positive territory, whilst the price is struggling around a horizontal 200 SMA, unable to clearly break above it. The 100 SMA is also horizontal and below the largest, indicating limited buying interest. The pair could gain some upward momentum on a firm advance beyond 122.95, last week high, with scope then to approach to the top of its latest range around 124.00.

Support levels: 121.75 121.40 121.00

Resistance levels: 122.35 122.85 123.30

