EUR/JPY analysis: bearish yen keeps the pair on the bullish path

The EUR/JPY pair advanced up to 122.84 this Wednesday, and settled a few pips below this high, trimming almost all of its weekly losses. The Japanese yen appreciated early Europe, dragged lower by the sour tone of local equities, but the JPY reversed course after better-than-expected US housing data, helping the pair up from an intraday low of 122.04. The negative sentiment towards the Japanese currency keeps the pair bullish, with the pair recovering further after nearing the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run last Monday. Short term, the 1 hour chart presents a modest upward potential, as technical indicators have bounced from their mid-lines, whilst the price is struggling around its 100 and 200 SMAs that have lost directional strength. In the 4 hours chart, the price bounced quickly from a still bullish 100 SMA, currently at 122.06, while technical indicators have entered positive territory, although they quickly lost directional strength, rather reflecting the absence of volume than upward exhaustion.

