EUR/JPY analysis: bearish risk increased, despite range persists

The EUR/JPY pair fell down to 121.00, but bounced back sharply to close the day marginally higher around 121.90. The pair traded as high as 122.25 at the beginning of the day, supported by BOJ's monetary policy announcement, as the Central Bank left its ongoing policy unchanged, but revised its growth forecast for the upcoming fiscal year modestly higher, to 1.5% from previous 1.3%. The pair plunged to the mentioned low on dollar's weakness which pushed the Japanese higher across the board, further supported by stocks' decline. Selling interest around the safe-haven, however, helped the pair bounce. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the risk is towards the downside, as the price is unable to recover above a bearish 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators maintain their bearish slopes within negative territory. Nevertheless, the pair remains within its usual rate, maintaining the long term neutral stance coming from early December.

