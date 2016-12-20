EUR/JPY analysis: bearish pressure eased, but further gains not confirmed
EUR/JPY Current price: 122.47
The EUR/JPY pair recovered most of the ground lost on Monday, as the JPY weakened following BOJ's monetary policy meeting. The Japanese Central Bank, left interest rates unchanged at -0.10%, and kept annual rises in JGB holdings at ¥80 trillion a year. Policy makers upgraded their growth forecast, with real GDP expected to rise 1.5% in the next fiscal year from previous estimate of 1.2%. A rally in US stocks to fresh record highs, with the DJIA just a stone's throw away from the 20,000 threshold, also kept the yen under pressure, although the pair retreated from a daily high of 112..79 on EUR´s weakness. The EUR/JPY pair presents a modest bullish stance in the hourly chart and ahead of the Asian opening, as in the 1 hour chart, technical indicators are aiming to recover ground within positive territory, although with a limited upward momentum as they remain below previous weekly highs, whilst the price is stuck around a horizontal 200 SMA. In the 4 hours chart, the price bounced sharply after testing a bullish 100 SMA, currently at 121.85, while technical indicators have recovered strongly from oversold readings, but remain within negative territory, limiting chances of a stronger recovery, unless the pair is able to rally beyond the 123.00 mark.
Support levels: 122.10 121.60 121.20
Resistance levels: 122.80 123.30 123.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.