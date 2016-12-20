EUR/JPY analysis: bearish pressure eased, but further gains not confirmed

EUR/JPY Current price: 122.47

The EUR/JPY pair recovered most of the ground lost on Monday, as the JPY weakened following BOJ's monetary policy meeting. The Japanese Central Bank, left interest rates unchanged at -0.10%, and kept annual rises in JGB holdings at ¥80 trillion a year. Policy makers upgraded their growth forecast, with real GDP expected to rise 1.5% in the next fiscal year from previous estimate of 1.2%. A rally in US stocks to fresh record highs, with the DJIA just a stone's throw away from the 20,000 threshold, also kept the yen under pressure, although the pair retreated from a daily high of 112..79 on EUR´s weakness. The EUR/JPY pair presents a modest bullish stance in the hourly chart and ahead of the Asian opening, as in the 1 hour chart, technical indicators are aiming to recover ground within positive territory, although with a limited upward momentum as they remain below previous weekly highs, whilst the price is stuck around a horizontal 200 SMA. In the 4 hours chart, the price bounced sharply after testing a bullish 100 SMA, currently at 121.85, while technical indicators have recovered strongly from oversold readings, but remain within negative territory, limiting chances of a stronger recovery, unless the pair is able to rally beyond the 123.00 mark.

Support levels: 122.10 121.60 121.20

Resistance levels: 122.80 123.30 123.80

View Live Chart for the EUR/JPY