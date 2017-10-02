EUR/JPY analysis: bearish potential intact, despite latest recovery

EUR/JPY Current price: 120.43

The EUR/JPY pair closed a second consecutive week with sharp losses, but off its weekly low of 119.32. This past week, the Japanese yen was generally stronger across the FX board, but suddenly changed course as the "Trump-trade" resumed, with US stocks skyrocketing to all-time highs and US yields recovering strongly after falling to fresh 3-week lows last Wednesday. The JPY, however, recovered ground on Friday, closing the day up across the board, as a meeting within PM Shinzo Abe and President Trump, failed to provide clues on trade relationships. Both leaders praise one another, and talked about national security and trade, according to the agenda, but made no joint announcement. Technically, the daily chart shows that the pair surged up to 121.32, meeting selling interest around the 23.6% retracement of the post-US election rally, a strong support for most of the past two months, indicating that the risk is towards the downside. Anyway, the pair has a major support in the 119.50/60 region, where a bullish 100 DMA converges with the 38.2% retracement of the same rally. In the same chart, technical indicators hold within negative territory, with the RSI indicator turning south around 42, favoring a slide particularly on a break below the mentioned support area. In the 4 hours chart, the 100 and 200 SMAs maintain their bearish slopes well above the current level, whist technical indicators retreated from overbought readings, and particularly the RSI is already within bearish territory at 47, in line with the longer term perspective.

Support levels: 120.10 119.60 119.25

Resistance levels: 120.70 121.05 121.40

