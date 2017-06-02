EUR/JPY analysis: bearish momentum to accelerate below key 119.70 support

EUR/JPY Current price: 120.30

Falling US equities and yields sent the Japanese yen higher against all of its major rivals, with the EUR/JPY pair down to 120.10 so far this Monday, its lowest level since Dec. 5. US Treasury yields fell this Monday, as hopes for rising inflation in the country eased, following the poor wages increase showed by the Nonfarm Payroll report last Friday. The 10-year benchmark stands at 2.42% from 2.49% previous, whilst the 30-year yield fell from 3.11% to 3.06%. Wall Street plunged at the opening, although the three major indexes have trimmed most of their daily losses ahead of the close. From a technical point of view, the pair is poised to extend its slide towards 119.70, the 38.2% retracement of the November/December advance, with a break below it opening doors for a steeper decline towards the 118.50 price zone. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators maintain a strong bearish momentum near oversold territory, whilst the 100 and 200 SMAs are standing far above the current level, now slowly gaining downward slopes.

Support levels: 120.10 119.70 119.25

Resistance levels: 120.66 122.00 122.40

