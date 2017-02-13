EUR/JPY analysis: bearish, despite risk-on background

EUR/JPY Current price: 120.65

The EUR/JPY pair edged lower this Monday, ending the day at fresh lows right below the 120.60 level amid persistent EUR's weakness. Also, despite soft data coming from Japan, and a clear risk-favorable environment, the Japanese yen refuses to give up, particularly against the greenback, with the USD/JPY pair capped by 114.00. US Treasury yields are up for third consecutive day, with the 10-year benchmark up to 2.44% from previous 2.41%. The JPY may ease during the upcoming Asian session, particularly if local share markets follow the American lead. In the meantime, the short term technical picture is bearish, given that in the 1 hour chart, the price is now extending below its 200 SMA, whilst technical indicators head lower within bearish territory. In the 4 hours chart, the early advance stalled well below Friday's high, and the 100 SMA that actually converges with a Fibonacci resistance at 121.40, whilst technical indicators have turned sharply lower from near overbought readings, now pressuring their mid-lines, somehow indicating that further slides are likely towards last week low of 119.32.

Support levels: 120.10 119.60 119.30

Resistance levels: 121.05 121.40 121.85

View Live Chart for the EUR/JPY