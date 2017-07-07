EUR/JPY analysis: bearish correction likely, but still bullish
EUR/JPY Current price: 129.79
The EUR/JPY pair extended its rally for a fourth consecutive week, reaching last Friday 130.11, its highest since February 2017. The Japanese currency fell on the back of a continued sell-off in worldwide government bond that resulted in yields rising sharply, amid increasing speculation that the central banks' easing era is coming to an end. German bunds yields rose to their highest in over a year, whilst the US 10-year note benchmark settled at 2.39% its highest in almost two months. The trend in yen's crosses will likely continue depending on yields' behavior, although central banks' announcement can also have their saying on the pair. Anyway, and from a technical point of view, the daily chart shows that technical indicators remain within extreme overbought levels, partially losing their bullish strength, but far from signaling a turn. In the 4 hours chart, the 100 SMA gains momentum above the 200 SMA, both well below the current level, while technical indicators consolidate within overbought territory. A possible downward corrective movement is now on the table, particularly on a bearish acceleration through 129.50, Friday's low and the immediate support.
Support levels: 129.50 129.00 128.65
Resistance levels: 130.10 130.55 130.90
