EUR/JPY analysis: bearish, but first-tier events will define

The EUR/JPY pair ended the day pretty much unchanged, as the Japanese yen traded muted against its major rivals, while intraday swings in the common currency ended up with nothing new for traders. US Treasury yields posted a modest rebound daily basis, as the risk-averse sentiment that dominated markets on Tuesday eased. Stocks worldwide hovered around their daily opening levels with speculative interest in wait-and-see mode worldwide. Japan is set to report its final Q1 GDP figures, expected for the quarter at 0.6% from an initial estimate of 0.5%. Daily basis, the pair has posted a lower high and a lower low, maintaining the risk towards the downside, despite the index remains stuck around 123.20, the 23.6% retracement of the latest bullish run. In the short term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk remains towards the downside, as the price remained contained below its 100 and 200 SMAs, whilst technical indicators have lost upward strength within bearish territory, and after barely correcting oversold readings.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.