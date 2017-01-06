EUR/JPY analysis: back into bullish territory, but 125.80 key

EUR/USD Current price: 124.86

The EUR/JPY pair edged modestly higher this Thursday, compliments to a weaker Japanese yen. The Asian currency was weighed by a modest, but steady advance in US yields ever since the day started, further undermined later by a strong US ADP employment survey. The JPY is among the most sensitive to US employment data. The absence of EUR demand also backed the pair, now hovering around 124.85 after trading as high as 125.08, modestly bullish according to intraday technical readings, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price has recovered above at anyway horizontal 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators hold well above their mid-lines, but losing upward strength. The pair has topped twice in May at 125.80 an over 1-year high, and large stops should have accumulated above it, being therefore the level to surpass to confirm bullish extension. Below 124.40, on the other hand, the risk will turn towards the downside for the last trading day of the week.

Support levels: 124.40 123.95 123.60

Resistance levels: 125.00 125.40 125.90

