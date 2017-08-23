EUR/JPY analysis: at the upper end of its weekly range

EUR/JPY Current price: 128.90

The EUR/JPY pair trimmed all of its early losses and closed the day marginally lower around 128.90, as EUR's strength led the pair higher. The common currency found support on better-than-expected local data and comments from ECB's President, Mario Draghi, who spoke at the Lindau Meeting on Economic Sciences, in Germany, where he said that central banks need to be prepare to face new challenges, and defended QE, but made no specific comments on monetary policy. As for the JPY, the Asian currency advanced against weakened USD and GBP, helped by the poor performance of equities and yields, these lasts, back to 2-month lows. The 4 hours chart for the EUR/JPY pair shows that it is unable to recover above the 50% retracement of its latest daily slide, around the 129.00 figure, despite multiple attempts to break above it, while the 100 and 200 SMAs remain well above the current level, with the shortest gaining bearish strength below the largest. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame hold within positive territory, but lack directional strength, anyway leaning the scale towards the upside.

Support levels: 128.60 128.15 127.70

Resistance levels: 129.30 129.60 130.05

View Live Chart for the EUR/JPY