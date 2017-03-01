EUR/JPY analysis: at risk of falling further, 121.40 critical support
EUR/JPY Current price: 122.30
Following two consecutive dojis, the EUR/JPY pair opted downwards, with the pair ending the day around its daily low of 122.26. The Japanese yen traded with a soft tone for most of the day, accelerating its decline early US session after upward surprises in the world's largest economy coming from the manufacturing and construction sectors. But a sharp slide in oil prices seems to have dented market's sentiment, putting the greenback in the back-foot, and sending the JPY sharply higher against all of its major rivals. The short term picture or the pair presents a bearish bias for the upcoming sessions, as in the 1 hour chart technical indicators head sharply lower, now nearing oversold readings, whilst the price has broken below its 100 and 200 SMAs, both aligned at 122.65. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators maintain their bearish slopes after breaking below their mid-lines, whilst the pair is now developing below a horizontal 100 SMA. The pair has a strong static Fibonacci support at 121.40, with a break below it supporting a steeper slide towards the 120.00 region.
Support levels: 121.90 121.40 120.80
Resistance levels: 122.65 123.10 123.50
