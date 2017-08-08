EUR/JPY analysis: at risk of breaking lower

EUR/JPY Current price: 129.81

The Japanese yen edged higher against all of its major rivals, as intraday losses on US positive news were quickly reversed by the market, while the common currency settled at its lowest for this August against the greenback, resulting in the EUR/JPY pair plunging to 129.63 to finally stabilize around 129.80. Yen gains, for once, have nothing to do with equities or yields, as in fact both edged marginally higher in the US afternoon, but with yen's self-strength, after news released at the beginning of the day showed that Japan’s current surplus jumped to JPY 1.52 trillion, beating the estimate of JPY of 1.51 trillion, while the trade balance resulted at JPY 518.6B, missing expectations, but much better than previous JPY -115.1B. The pair is at risk of falling further, as in the 4 hours chart, it settled below its 100 SMA, although tight above a relevant static support area formed by multiple relevant lows in the 129.60 region. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned chart lacks directional strength, holding right below its mid-line, but the RSI indicator extended its slide, now heading south around 33 anticipating some additional declines ahead.

Support levels: 129.60 129.20 128.70

Resistance levels: 130.10 130.45 130.80

View Live Chart for the EUR/JPY