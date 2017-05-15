EUR/JPY analysis: at fresh 2017 highs and heading north

Demand for the common currency has resulted in the EUR/JPY pair rallying to a fresh 1-year high of 124.89, holding nearby ahead of the Asian opening. The Japanese yen was unable to benefit from broad dollar's weakness, as risk sentiment was on, with worldwide equities advancing. US Treasury yields remained around Friday's levels, failing to provide clues for the Asian currency. Japan will release some industrial figures over the upcoming Asian session, but a clearer picture for the cross will come with the release of European data early Tuesday. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that price holds near the mentioned high and well above a bullish 100 SMA, this last at 122.60. Indicators in the mentioned time frame have picked up within positive territory, heading north at fresh 2-week highs, anticipating further recoveries on an extension beyond 125.00.

