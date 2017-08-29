EUR/JPY analysis: about to challenge the yearly high

EUR/JPY Current price: 131.13

The EUR/JPY pair surged to a fresh monthly high of 131.24 in the US afternoon, trading not far below the level ahead of the close, as early EUR demand coupled with a slide in the Japanese yen amid a recovery in US equities from strong pre-opening losses. The pair stands a few pips below its yearly high posted last July at 131.39, the immediate resistance and a bullish breakout point as gains beyond it could trigger stops, fueling the advance. The JPY ignored local macroeconomic releases, gaining during the first half of the day on the back of risk sentiment, but quickly changing course afterwards, as US traders managed to move past the negative sentiment. The pair is now poised to extend its advance according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as technical indicators resumed their advances near overbought territory after a short period of consolidation, whilst the price has moved further above its 100 and 200 SMAs that anyway remain directionless and with the larger above the shortest far below the current level. Should the pair break above the mentioned resistance, the next relevant one and possible bullish target comes at 132.27 January 2016 high.

Support levels: 130.85 130.40 130.00

Resistance levels: 131.40 131.90 132.30

