EUR/JPY: A break above 130.05 is a buy signal

USD/JPY – EUR/JPY – CAD/JPY

USDJPY collapsed from the all important resistance at 109.00/10 to hit 108.32.

EURJPY beats resistance at 129.45/55 to retest last week’s high at 129.63.

CADJPY held first support at 8570/60 & unexpectedly bounced.

Daily analysis

USDJPY holds important longer term resistance at 109.00/10. We are likely to consolidate & trade sideways. We will watch for a sell signal to indicate a correction to the downside. It is too risky to be long here. Shorts need stops above 109.35.

If you decide to short, look for 108.70/60 then 108.30/20. (We bottomed exactly here yesterday) Further losses meet strong support at 107.65/55.

EURJPY holding above 129.45/55 is a buy signal targeting 129.85/95. A break above 130.05 is a buy signal initially targeting 130.30/35.

Buy 128.90/80 with stops below 128.60.

CADJPY meets strong resistance at 8615/25 & again shorts need stops above 8665. A break higher targets 8685.

Shorts at 8615/25 target first support at 8570/60. A break below 8550 today risks a slide to 8515/05.

