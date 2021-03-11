EUR/JPY: A break above 130.05 is a buy signal

USD/JPY – EUR/JPY – CAD/JPY
USDJPY collapsed from the all important resistance at 109.00/10 to hit 108.32.
EURJPY beats resistance at 129.45/55 to retest last week’s high at 129.63.
CADJPY held first support at 8570/60 & unexpectedly bounced.
Daily analysis
USDJPY holds important longer term resistance at 109.00/10. We are likely to consolidate & trade sideways. We will watch for a sell signal to indicate a correction to the downside. It is too risky to be long here. Shorts need stops above 109.35.
If you decide to short, look for 108.70/60 then 108.30/20. (We bottomed exactly here yesterday) Further losses meet strong support at 107.65/55.
EURJPY holding above 129.45/55 is a buy signal targeting 129.85/95. A break above 130.05 is a buy signal initially targeting 130.30/35.
Buy 128.90/80 with stops below 128.60.
CADJPY meets strong resistance at 8615/25 & again shorts need stops above 8665. A break higher targets 8685.
Shorts at 8615/25 target first support at 8570/60. A break below 8550 today risks a slide to 8515/05.
Chart
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
Gold eyes $1753 amid plenty of health support levels
Gold takes a breather after the two-day recovery rally but holds well above the $1700 level. The returns on the US Treasuries resume the upside on the back of the revival of the reflation theme after Congress passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill on Wednesday.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing
Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox
Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.