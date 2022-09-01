EUR/JPY technical analysis
EUR/JPY Rejection above W H5.
Daily is strongly bullish.
139.20 needs to hold.
Ideally price should stay above W H5.
M H3 is next target if remains bullish.
MEGATREND MAs: Bullish
H4 chart EUR/JPY
Bullish order block.
Swing low.
Bullish order block retest.
Retest of the W H5.
Final bullish target.
The EUR/JPY has a strong uptrend on daily time frame. We can see that the price is creating an empty space between itself and the Megatrend moving averages. It means that there is a strong trend. We move down to the 4h timeframe to cherry pick an entry. Drilling down to the 4h time frame means that we want to see a rejection in the 4h zone since the daily trend is strongly bullish.
The entry came after the W H5 rejection. However as the entry has been made on a living candle (candle that hasn't closed yet) it is important that W H5 is not taken out. In that case we should see a continuation up. If the candle breaks and closes below W H5 we might see a drop.
The analysis and the article presents Nenad's opinion. Remember, financial trading is highly speculative & may lead to the loss of your funds. Proper risk management is the Holy Grail of trading.
