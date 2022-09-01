EUR/JPY technical analysis

  • EUR/JPY Rejection above W H5.

  • Daily is strongly bullish.

  • 139.20 needs to hold.

  • Ideally price should stay above W H5.

  • M H3 is next target if remains bullish.

MEGATREND MAs: Bullish

H4 chart EUR/JPY

EURJPY

  1. Bullish order block.

  2. Swing low.

  3. Bullish order block retest.

  4. Retest of the W H5.

  5. Final bullish target.

The EUR/JPY has a strong uptrend on daily time frame. We can see that the price is creating an empty space between itself and the Megatrend moving averages. It means that there is a strong trend. We move down to the 4h timeframe to cherry pick an entry. Drilling down to the 4h time frame means that we want to see a rejection in the 4h zone since the daily trend is strongly bullish.

The entry came after the W H5 rejection. However as the entry has been made on a living candle (candle that hasn't closed yet) it is important that W H5 is not taken out. In that case we should see a continuation up. If the candle breaks and closes below W H5 we might see a drop.

The analysis and the article presents Nenad's opinion. Remember, financial trading is highly speculative & may lead to the loss of your funds. Proper risk management is the Holy Grail of trading.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steadies near 0.9950 as dollar rally loses steam

EUR/USD steadies near 0.9950 as dollar rally loses steam

EUR/USD has staged a rebound and climbed to the 0.9950 area after having declined toward 0.9900. The US Dollar Index, which touched a fresh multi-decade high near 110.00, erased a portion of its daily gains but the pair remains on track to post large daily losses.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rebounds from multi-year lows, trades near 1.1550

GBP/USD rebounds from multi-year lows, trades near 1.1550

After having slumped to its weakest level in over two years at 1.1500, GBP/USD recovered to 1.1550 but looks to close the fifth straight day in negative territory. The risk-averse market environment and the upbeat US data helps the dollar continue to outperform its rivals.

GBP/USD News

Gold targeting the year low at $1,680.82

Gold targeting the year low at $1,680.82

Gold broke below the $1,700 threshold and fell to a fresh one-month low of $1,688.71. Concerns about slowing global growth and inflation maintained speculative interest on the defensive and away from riskier assets, moreover after China's lockdown.

Gold News

Bitcoin price reveals spread-eagle between stakeholders

Bitcoin price reveals spread-eagle between stakeholders

Bitcoin pulls back to support as traders prepare for Friday’s US job’s report. BTC ends up being divided into two opposing camps. Expect to see a possible drop further below $20K as bulls are the ones more likely to get washed out.

Read more

Watch out below if AAPL breaks $156

Watch out below if AAPL breaks $156

Apple (AAPL) stock continued its recent run of poor form as the stock once again closed lower on Wednesday. Apple has now registered three straight days of losses.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures