EUR/JPY technical analysis

EUR/JPY Rejection above W H5.

Daily is strongly bullish.

139.20 needs to hold.

Ideally price should stay above W H5.

M H3 is next target if remains bullish.

MEGATREND MAs: Bullish

H4 chart EUR/JPY

Bullish order block. Swing low. Bullish order block retest. Retest of the W H5. Final bullish target.

The EUR/JPY has a strong uptrend on daily time frame. We can see that the price is creating an empty space between itself and the Megatrend moving averages. It means that there is a strong trend. We move down to the 4h timeframe to cherry pick an entry. Drilling down to the 4h time frame means that we want to see a rejection in the 4h zone since the daily trend is strongly bullish.

The entry came after the W H5 rejection. However as the entry has been made on a living candle (candle that hasn't closed yet) it is important that W H5 is not taken out. In that case we should see a continuation up. If the candle breaks and closes below W H5 we might see a drop.