The EUR/JPY pair is trading in the red at 137.14 on the H4 chart. The price could approach and reach new lows if the Japanese Yen Futures jumps higher. In the short term, the currency pair moves somehow sideways. Fundamentally, the Euro received a helping hand from the Euro-zone earlier, that’s why it could try to rebound. The ZEW Economic Sentiment came in at -29.5 points far above -42.0 points expected, while the German ZEW Economic Sentiment was reported at -34.3 points versus -43.0 estimates.

As you can see on the H4 chart, the EUR/JPY pair found resistance at 137.99. It has registered only false breakouts through this level and now it’s located below the weekly pivot point of 137.44. It could drop at least towards the 23.6% (136.32) retracement level as long as it stays under the upper median line (uml). This line stands as a dynamic resistance, the price retested it in the early morning. A larger downside movement could be activated by a valid breakdown below the 23.6%. The bearish scenario could be invalidated by a valid breakout above the upper median line (uml).

