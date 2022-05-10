The EUR/JPY pair is trading in the red at 137.14 on the H4 chart. The price could approach and reach new lows if the Japanese Yen Futures jumps higher. In the short term, the currency pair moves somehow sideways. Fundamentally, the Euro received a helping hand from the Euro-zone earlier, that’s why it could try to rebound. The ZEW Economic Sentiment came in at -29.5 points far above -42.0 points expected, while the German ZEW Economic Sentiment was reported at -34.3 points versus -43.0 estimates.
As you can see on the H4 chart, the EUR/JPY pair found resistance at 137.99. It has registered only false breakouts through this level and now it’s located below the weekly pivot point of 137.44. It could drop at least towards the 23.6% (136.32) retracement level as long as it stays under the upper median line (uml). This line stands as a dynamic resistance, the price retested it in the early morning. A larger downside movement could be activated by a valid breakdown below the 23.6%. The bearish scenario could be invalidated by a valid breakout above the upper median line (uml).
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0550 as US stocks turn south
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum after having advanced higher toward 1.0600 earlier in the day and retreated below 1.0550 in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes started to erase the opening gains, allowing the greenback to find demand as a safe haven.
GBP/USD loses traction, closes in on 1.2300
GBP/USD is trading in the lower half of its daily range and edging lower toward 1.2300 in the American session. Despite falling US Treasury bond yields, the greenback holds its ground amid a negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment.
Gold on its way to challenging the $1,800 threshold
Gold started the day positively, advancing to an intraday high of $1,865.43 as demand for the greenback remained subdued. The latter returned with Wall Street’s open, as US indexes quickly trimmed early gains, while XAU/USD fell to $1,841.38, its lowest since early February.
XRP price stands out as the most bullish looking crypto
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ripple price. Analysts evaluate where XRP could be heading next.
UPST loses more than half its value on dismal earnings report
Upstart Holdings share price has collapsed on after-hours and pre-market trading after the credit-lending company released dismal earnings figures after the Monday close.