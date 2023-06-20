EUR/USD sees limited pullback
The euro retreated after the ECB's chief economist tempered expectations of more hikes after the summer. The pair is grinding the support-turned-resistance of 1.0960 from the start of the mid-May sell-off. The RSI’s repeatedly overbought condition may temper the bullish drive and prompt buyers to take some chips off the table. Mean reversion would send the euro to 1.0860 over the rising trend line where follow-up interest could be expected. A successful bounce and a close above 1.0960 would expose this year’s peak of 1.1090.
NZD/USD tests key supply area
The New Zealand dollar slips over a cautious mood amid thin liquidity early this week. The price is at a crossroads as it grinds the supply zone 0.6250-0.6300. A bearish RSI divergence shows a loss of momentum as the bulls take profit. Still, a series of higher lows is a sign of a strong bullish pressure building up over the past two weeks and a decisive break above 0.6250 would force the remaining sellers out and open the door to the major daily resistance of 0.6380. 0.6160 is the closest support to assess buyers’ commitment.
Dow Jones 30 probes support
The Dow Jones 30 steadies as the market remains hopeful of a Fed pivot. A close above the daily resistance of 34300 after a botched attempt has helped the bulls regain control of the direction, with a bullish MA cross on the daily chart supporting the recovery in market sentiment. A close above 34500 would bring the index to the new supply area between last December’s spike at 34900 and the psychological level of 35000. The recent dip at 33850 is the first support and 33500 on the 20-day SMA the bulls’ second layer of defence.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0950 as US Dollar retreats
EUR/USD is advancing toward 1.0950 in the early European trading hours, looking to gain meaningful traction. The US Dollar is retreating across the board, pausing its three-day recovery mode ahead of mid-tier US data and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD retakes 1.2800 despite cautious mood
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2800, as the US Dollar retreats even though the markets trade with caution. The pair finds support from the hawkish BoE expectations ahead of Wednesday's UK inflation data. US data and Fedspeak awaited.
Gold climbs above $1,950 as investors anticipate only one interest rate hike by Fed
Gold price witnessed decent buying interest around $1,947.50 in the London session. The precious metal has climbed above the crucial resistance of $1,950.00 as investors are anticipating only one more interest rate hike from the Fed this year.
Is Bitcoin’s 2023 bull rally at an end?
Bitcoin's big-picture outlook shows a slow-down in the 2023 rally and a potential reversal. The developments in the RSI and AO indicators reveal a bearish fate seen in 2021 and hints at an incoming crash.
Another busy week ahead, is it time to buy USD?
Having negotiated the hawkish set of Fed and ECB meetings last week, FX markets will this week brace for around 10 central bank policy decisions across the developed and emerging market space.