EUR/GBP tumbles and hits 0.8525

EUR/GBP fell sharply yesterday, hit support at 0.8525, and then it rebounded somewhat. However, the recovery remained short-lived near the 0.8550 zone, and then the rate fell again. Now it is trading back near the 0.8525 level. Bearing in mind that yesterday’s fall resulted in the break of the upside support line drawn from the low of August 24th, we would consider the short-term outlook to have turned negative.
If the bears are strong enough to push the action below the 0.8525 barrier, we could soon see a test near the low of August 19th, at 0.8505, the break of which could carry extensions towards the low of August 16th, at 0.8483. If the bears are not willing to stop there either, then we could see them diving towards the 0.8450 zone, defined as a support by the lows of August 10th and 11th.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI turned down again and is now near its 30 line, while the MACD lies below both its zero and trigger lines, pointing down. Both indicators detect accelerating downside speed and support the notion for further declines in this exchange rate.
On the upside, we would like to see a strong rebound back above 0.8613 before we start examining the bullish case. This would confirm a forthcoming higher high and may see scope for advances towards the 0.8655 zone, or the 0.8668 barrier, marked by the high of July 21st.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
73.90% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from daily tops as Lagarde repeats dovish message
The EUR/USD pair has trimmed most of its intraday gains and trades around 1.1830, after ECB's Lagarde reaffirmed the central bank is “determined to provide accommodation for favourable financing conditions.”
GBP/USD nears 1.3900 despite mixed UK data
The pound is the best performer vs the greenback, with the pair trading near weekly tops, despite tepid UK GDP and Trade Balance figures. The broad dollar’s weakness adds to the bullish picture.
XAU/USD holds steady near $1,800, upside seems limited
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the mid-European session, albeit continued with its struggle to find acceptance or build on the momentum beyond the $1,800 round-figure mark.
El Salvador adoption of big crypto sets precedent as BTC hovers at inflection point
Bitcoin price suffered a massive setback after breaching the $50,000 level on September 5. The recent flash crash pushed BTC to an inflection point where it contemplates a move to either $52,672 or $42,300.
Canadian Jobs Preview: Employment sector improves but uncertainty prevails
With the Bank of Canada (BOC) sitting tight on its monetary policy settings, WTI prices holding the lower ground and COVID-19- induced economic risks lurking, will USD/CAD extend its recent uptrend?