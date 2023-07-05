EUR/GBP: The testing of the pair’s support level at £0.8540 is expected today

Looking at EURGBP’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is in a downtrend in the past week, and if this downtrend continues, then we should expect the rate today to test its support level at around £0.8540, whilst its resistance level is located at around £0.86.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk.