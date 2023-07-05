EUR/GBP: The testing of the pair’s support level at £0.8540 is expected today

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
EUR/USD remains sidelined below 1.0900 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is keeping its narrow range below 1.0900 in the European morning. The US Dollar is underpinned by the safe-haven demand on renewed US-China trade issues, which is keeping investors on the edge. The pair awaits EU data and Fed Minutes for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.2700, Fed minutes eyed for fresh impetus
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot near 1.2700 early Wednesday, weighed by a modest US Dollar strength. Hawkish Fed expectations, economic woes and US-Sino trade tensions lend support to the Greenback. All eyes are on the Fed minutes for placing fresh directional bets.
Gold flat-lines below $1,930 level, FOMC minutes awaited
Gold price attracts some dip-buying near the $1,920 area and climbs to the top end of its intraday trading range during the early part of the European session. The XAU/USD remains below the weekly high touched on Tuesday and currently trades around the $1,927-$1,928 region.
Bitcoin price stalls at $31,500, putting short-term BTC trader gains in jeopardy
Bitcoin price has been trading in a tight range for nearly two weeks now with no signs of resolution. But a closer look at the price action reveals a potential distribution pattern that could trigger a sharp correction soon.
Fed minutes and US NFP in focus
The second half of the trading week could be volatile for the US Dollar thanks to Wednesday's FOMC minutes and the US jobs report on Friday. Investors will closely scrutinize these key risk events for clues on whether the Fed will hike rates more than once to tame.