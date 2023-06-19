Looking at EURGBP’s chart, we can see that GBP has been gaining ground over the past month, settling at the current rate of £0.8532 after reaching its support level at around £0.8520. Since it held on above that level, today we could expect it to continue the upward reaction towards the resistance level at around £0.8550 and if it breaks through it, then it should continue rising towards the next one at around £0.86.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.0950, ECB-speak eyed
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0950 in early Europe this Monday. The pair is weighed down by the US Dollar bounce and risk aversion, as investors digest US-Sino headlines amid mounting Chinese growth fears. ECB-speak will be in focus. US markets are closed on account of Juneteenth.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2800 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD is attempting a bounce above 1.2800, resuming its recent uptrend toward 14-month highs. Broad-based US Dollar recovery combined with a cautious market mood is capping the further upside in the pair. Thin trading is likely to extend in the day ahead.
Gold declines towards $1,950 as USD Index recovers ahead of Blinken-Jinping meet
Gold price has printed a fresh day’s low at $1,952.00 as the DXY has attempted a recovery in the European session. The precious metal is declining towards the crucial support of $1,950.00 as investors are turning cautious ahead of US State of Secretary Antony Blinken's meeting with China’s President XI Jinping.
Shiba Inu, Maker, XRP begin recovery as crypto buying power returns
The SEC crackdown on cryptocurrencies triggered a marketwide crypto bloodbath between June 5 and the weekend. SHIB, MKR and XRP price recoveries are likely to lead a return in capital inflow to altcoins in the short term.
The Week Ahead - Bank of England, UK CPI and Retail Sales, Whitbread and FedEx earnings
This week’s central bank rate decision is likely to see the implementation of at least another rate 25bps rate hike from Bank of England policymakers.