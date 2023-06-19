Share:

Looking at EURGBP’s chart, we can see that GBP has been gaining ground over the past month, settling at the current rate of £0.8532 after reaching its support level at around £0.8520. Since it held on above that level, today we could expect it to continue the upward reaction towards the resistance level at around £0.8550 and if it breaks through it, then it should continue rising towards the next one at around £0.86.