EUR/GBP still looking for guidance

USD fails to hold gains despite strong data

On Wednesday, the dollar showed two faces. The US currency stayed well bid in Europe, building on Tuesday's post-Yellen gains. The dollar rally accelerated as the US data (Empire Manufacturing, CPI and retail sales) all came out much stronger than expected. However, profit taking kicked in going into the US equity market opening. The dollar reversed the earlier gains. USD/JPY closed the session at 114.16 (from 114.26). EUR/USD finished the session at 1.0601 (from 1.0578 on Tuesday).

Overnight, Asian equities trade mixed-to slightly positive supported by a softer dollar. Japan is the usual exception, as the decline of USD/JPY weighs. The PBOC fixed the USD/CNY rate little changed from yesterday, but yuan (USD/CNY 6.8585) is trading strong in line with the USD correction. The Aussie dollar profits slightly from decent January labour data. AUD/USD tries to regain the 0.77 level. EUR/USD is changing hands in the 1.0620 area, one big figure higher than yesterday's post-data low.

Today, the US housing starts & permits, the initial claims and the Philly Fed business sentiment survey may affect trading. Housing starts & permits are expected to have stabilized after a sharp rise of starts and a stabilization of permits in December. We have no reason to expect starts (and permits) have reached a turning point. The Philly Fed business sentiment is ahead in time of the NY one (published yesterday) and surged higher in January (highest in 2-years). Given the upward surprise of the NY index, we see upside risks, but a slight decline remains possible.

Yesterday, the dollar profited from strong US data and from hawkish Fed comments, but couldn't maintain its gains. Question is why? For now we assume that it was a simple correction on the recent rally. Even so, we look whether other factors might come in play. Are markets growing nervous on the ability of the Trump administration to deliver on the changes it promised? For now, this is only hypothetical thinking. Even so, we turn more neutral on the dollar in a day-to-day perspective. We also look whether or not the dollar will profit in case of more positive eco data. If not, it would be a further reason to turn more cautious.

Global context: The dollar was in a corrective downtrend since the start of January as the Trump reflation trade petered out. Last week, the dollar showed tentative signs of a bottoming out process, supported by the ‘Trump tax promise'. Euro weakness is a factor too. As we see the 1.0874 as solid resistance, a sell EUR/USD on upticks approach is favoured. The downside test of USD/JPY is also rejected. USD/JPY 111.16 (38% retracement of the 99.02/118.66 rally) remains key support. Post-Yellen, the downside of the dollar is better protected. Even so, we are still more cautious on the upside potential of USD/JPY compared to USD/EUR.

EUR/GBP still looking for guidance

On Wednesday, the jobless claims declined sharply and job creation in the 3 months to December was stronger than expected. However, wage growth disappointed and slowed from 2.8% Y/Y to 2.6% Y/Y. The market reacted to the wage data (prices) rather than to the activity data and thus Sterling lost some ground. EUR/GBP revised the 0.85 area, but the move had no momentum and petered out very soon. Later in the session, the strong US data pressured cable but there was no negative fall-out from EUR/USD on EUR/GBP. EUR/GBP close the session north of 0.85 (0.8507). Cable rebound on the late session USD correction and finished the day at 1.2361.

Today, global actors will dominate sterling trading in absence of eco data. EUR/GBP recently hovered in tight range close to the 0.8450 support, but a break didn't occur. Sentiment on sterling is a rather neutral. Activity data remain good, but price data are soft enough to prevent a BoE rate hike anytime soon. Euro weakness in case of rising political uncertainty is a risk for all euro cross rates, including for EUR/GBP. Longer term, we have a sterling negative view as the negative impact from Brexit still has to reach to UK economy. However, this is no issue at this stage.

Short-term the picture of EUR/GBP remains indecisive/fragile, but this is partially due to euro weakness, rather than outright sterling strength. We continue to look how the test of the key 0.8540 support turns out. In case of a break, the 0.8304 area is the next MT support. At least partially stop-loss protection on EUR/GBP longs may be considered.

