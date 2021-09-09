The EUR/GBP is getting weaker. I expect a further move to the downside.

The EUR is losing vs GBP. The price has made 4 consecutive lower highs and this is the sign of continuation decline. We could see a retest of 0.8580 zone which could be good for positional shorts. Targets are 0.8560 followed by 0.8550 as the main support. If the price breaks 0.8550 watch for 0.8510.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

