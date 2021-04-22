GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD

GBPUSD holding minor support at 1.3930/20 for most of the day but we did see a quick test of the best support for the day at 1.3880/70. We bounced just 4 pips above.

The pair reversed from just 7 pips from resistance at 1.4015/25.

EURGBP same levels apply for today.

GBPNZD tested 2nd support at 1.9330/20 but over ran by 20 pips.

Daily analysis

GBPUSD minor support at 1.3930/20 holding again but below here can target the best support for today at 1.3880/70. Longs need stops below 1.3860. A break lower to targets 1.3840/35 with very strong support at 1.3810/1.3790.

Strong resistance at 1.4015/25. A break above 1.4035 however targets 1.4050/55 & 1.4080.

EURGBP holding strong support at 8595/90 to target 8625/30 before strong resistance at 8660/65. Shorts need stops above 8675.

Strong support at 8595/90 but below 8585 can target 8565/60.

GBPNZD tested 2nd support at 1.9330/20 but over ran by 20 pips. Strong resistance at 1.9375/85 but above 1.9395 can target 1.9420/30 & this week’s high at 1.9490/1.9500.

First support at 1.9330/20. Three month trend line support at 1.9275/55. A break lower to tests the 100 day moving average at 1.9190/80.

Chart