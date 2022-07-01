EUR has some new reasons for weakness after the last batch of PMI data points released on the 23rd of June.
The German June PMI flash readings came in below the market’s minimum expectations as did the Eurozone’s composite and services PMI’s. A slowing Eurozone economy can make the ECB more gradual on any rate hiking.
The Bank of England by contrast has already stated hiking interest rates and now looks like pausing in 2023 as growth is expected to turn negative. However, the more recent revelation that the euro economy is potentially heading towards a recession should allow the EURO to weaken against the GBP.
The diverging outlook between the ECB and the BoE should keep the EURGBP pressured on any rallies higher.
Major Trade Risks: The major risk here is if there is shift in monetary policy outlook from either the ECB or the BoE.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
