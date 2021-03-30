The UK has now vaccinated over 50% of the UK adult population. The UK stay at home order has now lifted and there are strong levels of savings amongst UK citizens which could give a sizeable boost to the UK economy.
In contrast, the eurozone is struggling to roll out vaccines and there is a growing risk of a third wave embracing the eurozone. This will mean a slower re-opening of European Countries and is likely to weaken the euro. The more serious the latest case count rise becomes, the weaker the euro will likely become.
This means that the EURGBP could see sellers on retracements over the coming week.
Trade risks
-
Any negative developments for the UK in terms of the vaccine rollout.
-
Any significant improvement in the outlook for Europe and the spread of COVID-19 will invalidate this outlook.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
