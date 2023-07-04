In our service, we provide members trade setup in Live Trading Room. However, our setup is based on certain conditions. To trade, we need these conditions:
There’s a bullish sequence (for buying) and bearish sequence (for selling)
We can see clear correction in 3 swing or 7 swing. In addition, we can measure with higher degree of certainty the extreme area based on 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension.
In the charts below, we show how we gave a call to sell $EURGBP by first identifying the bearish sequence then the 3 waves corrective rally to sell.
EUR/GBP daily chart
EURGBP Daily Chart above shows a lower low (bearish) sequence from 9.26.2022 high favoring further downside. We can label the lower low sequence either as a 5 waves impulse or 3 waves zigzag. In 5 waves impulse, pair is currently within wave ((3)). It can go to as low as 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave ((1)). In a 3 waves zigzag, pair is currently in wave ((C)). Typically in a zigzag it can go to at least 100% of wave ((A)). Either way, further downside is likely and rally therefore should continue to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside.
EUR/GBP 4 hour Elliott Wave chart 28 June
As the Daily chart suggests, EURGBP sequence is bearish and thus rally should fail in 3 or 7 swing. In the 4 hour chart from 28 June last month, EURGBP saw a rally in 3 waves. We informed our members that the rally should fail in 3 swing at the blue box area of 0.8654 – 0.872. We told members that pair should extend lower after reaching the blue box area or at least pullback in 3 waves. Our advice to members is to sell in Live Trading Room as the sequence is bearish and pair shows a clear 3 waves rally. We turn out to be right as the latest weekend chart below shows
EURGBP 4 hour Elliott Wave chart from 1 July
Latest 4 hour weekend update above shows pair turning lower as expected from the blue box area. Our members who sold at the blue box as we advised in Live Trading Room has already taken partial profit on the move down. Stop loss for the remaining position has also been moved to the entry level, thus the position is completely risk free. Now we just wait to see if pair can extend to new low or do a double correction higher. If pair does a double correction higher, it should find another sellers at the next 100% – 161.8% extension in 7 swing.
$EUR/GBP Elliott Wave video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 amid thin trading
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight range near 1.0900 on Tuesday. The lack of high-tier data releases and thin trading conditions on the US Independence Day holiday make it difficult for the pair to find direction ahead of this week's key events.
GBP/USD extends rebound toward 1.2750
GBP/USD extended its daily recovery to a fresh daily high above 1.2730 in the American session on Tuesday. With stock and bond markets in the US remaining closed in observance of the Independence Day holiday, however, the pair struggles to stretch higher.
Gold recovers to $1,930 in quiet day
Gold price gained traction and advanced toward $1,930 on Tuesday. As trading volumes thin out due to the Independence Day holiday in the US, XAU/USD stays in a consolidation phase during the American trading hours.
Could BTC make it to $35,000?
Bitcoin price seems to be coming out of its consolidation and heading higher very slowly. As BTC retests the $31,000 market, investors ponder if a retest of the $35,000 hurdle is likely.
After 17% spike, can RIVN stock uptrend last through July?
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) stock surged 17.4% on Monday to a more than four-month high on the back of delivery news that was strong enough to overshadow Tesla’s (TSLA) own Q2 delivery release.