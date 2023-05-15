Share:

EUR/GBP

Looking at EURGBP’s chart, we can see that the FX pair has been in a downtrend, and it is currently traded at the rate of around £‎0.8714. Today, if it manages to stay above the support level which is located at around £‎0.87, then we could expect the rate to further rise towards the resistance level at around £‎0.88, otherwise it will return to the downward movement, and we should expect it to test the month’s lowest rate at around £‎0.8660.

EURGBP

Share: Feed news

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.0850

EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.0850

EUR/USD has staged a rebound and stabilized above 1.0850 on Monday after having suffered heavy losses last week. The cautious market stance limits the US Dollar's losses in the early American session, making it difficult for EUR/USD to gather bullish momentum.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates daily gains, hold above 1.2500

GBP/USD consolidates daily gains, hold above 1.2500

GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.2500 during the European trading hours on Monday. As investors assess the latest comments from Fed officials, the US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand and the pair clings to its daily gains.

GBP/USD News

Gold edges higher toward $2,020 despite rising US yields

Gold edges higher toward $2,020 despite rising US yields

Gold price has edged higher to the $2,020 area following a drop toward $2,010 in the European session on Monday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staying in positive territory near 3.5%, however, XAU/USD's upside remains capped for now.

Gold News

Ethereum Cancun upgrade to boost ETH blockchain’s popularity among developers and users on this condition

Ethereum Cancun upgrade to boost ETH blockchain’s popularity among developers and users on this condition

Ethereum network successfully completed its Shanghai upgrade and enabled the withdrawal of staked Ether. Post the completion of the upgrade, the community is focused on Cancun, the next key fork lined up for the second half of 2023. 

Read more

S&P 500 Forecast: Expect debt ceiling talks to injure sentiment this week

S&P 500 Forecast: Expect debt ceiling talks to injure sentiment this week

The S&P 500 index could begin to feel the effects of the debt ceiling showdown in Washington this week. Now midway through May, US debt ceiling talks are less than three weeks away from the US Treasury’s chosen deadline of June 1.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures