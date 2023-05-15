EUR/GBP
Looking at EURGBP’s chart, we can see that the FX pair has been in a downtrend, and it is currently traded at the rate of around £0.8714. Today, if it manages to stay above the support level which is located at around £0.87, then we could expect the rate to further rise towards the resistance level at around £0.88, otherwise it will return to the downward movement, and we should expect it to test the month’s lowest rate at around £0.8660.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
