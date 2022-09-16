Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 69.23% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
GBP/USD slumps to multi-decade lows below 1.1400
GBP/USD extended its slide and touched a fresh multi-decade low below 1.1400 during the European trading hours on Friday. On top of the disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK, the intense flight to safety weighs heavily on the pair ahead of US sentiment data.
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0000 as dollar eases ahead of US data
EUR/USD is finding fresh demand and recovering towards 1.0000 in the European trading hours. The dollar pauses its advance despite the safe-haven flows as focus shifts to the UoM's US Consumer Sentiment Index for September.
Gold refreshes multi-year lows below $1,660
Following a consolidation phase during the Asian trading hours, gold came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its lowest level since April 2020 below $1,660. The 10-year US T-bond yield stays in positive territory above 3.4%, not allowing XAU/USD to rebound.
Cardano price eyes a retest of $0.435 as ADA bears take control
Cardano price continues to shed gains after a sweep of the $0.505 resistance level. Continued selling pressure could see ADA drop to the $0.435 support level.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Every 0.1% deviation in inflation gauge to trigger wild dollar moves Premium
Early fireworks on Friday – that is what US Consumer Sentiment Index promises traders, and for several good reasons. It is hard to exaggerate the spotlight put on this release.