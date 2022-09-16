Looking at EURGBP’s chart, we can see that the FX pair EURGBP has been in an upward trend, and it has risen to the rate of 0.8750 reaching a new 52W high. When this upward trend makes a break, we could expect it to drop to its support level at around 0.8650.

