Since early August, EUR/GBP has been trading in a mild rising channel on the four-hour chart. After a week, the price returned to the channel’s resistance again, coinciding with the 0.84964 mark. Retreating from the peak has dragged the pair down to test the 0.84690 previous level of interest. Should the bearish momentum accelerate, this level may be broken, sending the price toward its 200-period exponential moving average. As the EMAs narrow, they form a confluence of support below the price, which may delay the fall for a while. Otherwise, a sustained move below this hurdle can intensify bearish sentiment, with sellers aiming for 0.84360. The further decline will turn the sellers’ attention to the channel’s support at around 0.84172.
Alternatively, if 0.84690 is held as support, then fresh buying pressure will push the EURGBP to capture 0.84963.
Short-term momentum oscillators point to a probable reversal in the price. RSI is falling back from the overbought area toward the 50-level. Momentum had paused its upward movement, flattening above the 100-threshold. Positive MACD bars are shrinking toward zero, crossing below the signal line.
Trading forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors or traders. Traders must carefully consider their trading objectives, financial situation, risk appetite, and level of experience before stepping into margin trading with Inveslo. There's a risk of losing more than the trader’s initial investment. The higher the leverage, the more the risk, which can go or against you. Traders are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
