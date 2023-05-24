EUR/GBP
Looking at EURGBP’s chart, we can see that today the FX pair broke down its support level which was located at around £0.8670 due to the recent announcement of UK’s CPI and it is currently traded at the rate of around £0.8663. Today, we should expect GBP to continue getting stronger than EUR, so we could see the rate of the forex pair even lower forming a new low rate for the year whereas its next support level is located at around £0.8580.
