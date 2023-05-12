Share:

Looking at EURGBP’s chart, we can see that the FX pair has been in a downtrend, and it is currently traded at the rate of around £0.8730. Today, if it manages to stay above the support level which is located at around £0.87, then we could expect the rate to further rise towards the resistance level at around £0.88, otherwise it will return to the downward movement, and we should expect it to test the month’s lowest rate at around £0.8660.

EURGBP

