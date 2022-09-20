EUR/GBP
Daily chart shows initial signs of fatigue of the larger uptrend, as bullish momentum is fading and stochastic is reversing from overbought territory.
Also, evening Doji star pattern is forming on daily chart, which would, if completed, generate initial reversal signal.
The Euro was deflated on Tuesday by news regarding Ukrainian conflict and data that showed record EU’s current account deficit.
All eyes are on Fed’s policy meeting, which started today and the decision will be announced tomorrow, with prevailing expectations for 0.75% hike, but jumbo 1% increase is also in play, though with significantly lower percentage of support.
Fresh easing dented initial support at 0.8730 (rising 5DMA) but requires further verification on extension through 10DMA/200WMA (0.8701) and Fibo 23.6% of 0.8339/0.8787 (0.8681) to weaken near-term structure and open way for deeper pullback towards key supports at 0.8625/16 (Sep 14 through/Fibo 38.2%).
Res: 0.8787; 0.8800; 0.8850; 0.8880.
Sup: 0.8724; 0.8701; 0.8681; 0.8625.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on multi-decade lows below 0.9900
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 0.9900 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Reflecting the broad-based dollar strength ahead of the Fed's policy announcements, DXY trades at its highest level in two decades above 111.00.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.1300 as dollar gathers strength
After having spent the European session in a consolidation phase near 1.1350, GBP/USD turned south in the second half of the day and started to stretch lower toward 1.1300. The unabated dollar strength ahead of the FOMC's rate decision continues to weigh on the pair.
Gold loses bullish momentum, declines below $1,670
Gold has lost its bullish momentum in the American trading hours and retreated below $1,670. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased a large portion of its daily losses ahead of the Fed event, forcing XAU/USD to reverse its direction.
Crypto bears might take another stab due to FOMC
Bitcoin price is in a consolidative phase with no directional bias in sight. This lackluster performance has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other alts to lose their volatility.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).