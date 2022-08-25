EUR/GBP

The cross continues to trade in a choppy and directionless near-term mode, moving around pivotal sideways moving 200DMA (0.8435).

Daily Ichimoku studies remain bearishly aligned, but neutral 14-d momentum and RSI add to notion of lack of clearer direction that suggests traders to stand aside for now and await clearer signal.

Firm break of 200DMA would weaken near-term structure but drop and close below the floor of current range (0.8387) is needed to confirm that bears gained control for attempt at Aug 2 low at 0.8339.

Conversely, holding above 200DMA would keep in play hopes for possible rally, though fresh bulls will look for confirmation on lift above range top at 0.8511 (Aug 19).

Res: 0.8461; 0.8473; 0.8493; 0.8511.

Sup: 0.8426; 0.8407; 0.8387; 0.8360.