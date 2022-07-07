EUR/GBP
The cross extends a steep fall into third consecutive day and cracks significant support at 0.8501 (top of thick ascending daily Ichimoku cloud).
Bears accelerated on Wednesday after a bullish signal was generated on break of trendline support at 0.8584 (bull-trendline off 0.8281, Apr 14 low) and boosted by formation of daily Tenkan-sen / Kijun-sen bear-cross and daily close below pivotal Fibo support at 0.8540 (38.2% of 0.8249/0.8720 rally).
Rising negative momentum and MA’s (10/20/30) in bearish setup support the action, while cloud provides headwinds, which are boosted by oversold stochastic.
Bears need firm penetration into cloud and violation of next Fibo level at 0.8485 (50% retracement) for confirmation that would open way for extension towards next strong supports at 0.8445/42 (converged 100/200 DMA’s) and 0.8434/29 (daily cloud base / Fibo 61.8% of 0.8249/0.8720).
Res: 0.8540; 0.8567; 0.8595; 0.8602.
Sup: 0.8445; 0.8429; 0.8392; 0.8360.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
