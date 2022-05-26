EUR/GBP
The cross is consolidating above important supports at 0.8486/77 (converged 10/20DMA’s / Fibo 38.2% of 0.8249/0.8618) following Wednesday’s sharp drop (0.9%).
Bearish engulfing pattern formed on Wednesday, along with large bearish daily candle, weigh on near-term action, with rising bearish momentum on daily chart, adding to negative signals and keeping the downside vulnerable.
Clear break of 0.8486/77 pivots would spark fresh acceleration lower and risk test of next key level at 0.8443 (200DMA), loss of which would further weaken near0term structure and allow for deeper drop.
Key support lays at 0.8392 (May 17 higher low)and break here would complete failure swing pattern on daily chart and signal reversal.
Conversely, return above 0.85 handle would ease immediate downside risk, but lift above 0.8589 (Tuesday’s peak) is needed to bring bulls fully in play for renewed attempt towards 2022 high at 0.8618 (May 12).
Res: 0.8500; 0.8531; 0.8567; 0.8586.
Sup: 0.8486; 0.8477; 0.8443; 0.8432.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 amid renewed USD strength ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading back under 1.0700, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid tepid risk sentiment. China's covid lockdowns-led growth concerns weigh on the market mood. Investors look past less hawkish Fed minutes, with eyes on US GDP and PCE inflation.
GBP/USD erases gains to test 1.2550, US GDP eyed
GBP/USD is holding steady near 1.2550, having erased early gains amid Brexit woes, BOE-speak and subdued sentiment. The US dollar sees renewed demand after falling on not so aggressive Fed Minutes. US Q1 GDP awaited.
Gold remains depressed below $1,850, flits with 200-DMA support
Gold extended the overnight retracement slide from over a two-week high and witnessed selling for the second successive day on Thursday. The XAUUSD remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen trading near the $1,840 region.
Here’s the list of crypto exchanges that will support Terra’s LUNA hard fork
Cryptocurrency exchanges are on board Terra’s LUNA hard fork and Do Kwon’s plan for the Terraform Labs token’s rebirth. Do Kwon has garnered support from leading cryptocurrency exchanges for the new Terra chain.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!