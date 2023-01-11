Although the setup is not a 100% system trade, selling EURGBP close to the current levels offer a good risk/reward setup.
With no data releases today to drive price action, this is purely technical
EUR/GBP 1-hour
Completed a bearish Bat formation this morning at 0.8858. A breach of the swing high at 0.8871 invalidates the outlook (current price 0.8864)
EUR/GBP 8-hour
A more complex chart with various support areas. What is important is the fact that we would complete a Bat formation to the downside at 0.8598. This is close to a barrage of bespoke support from 0.8619-0.8610. This offers a return rate of 14.1 from current levels.
EUR/GBP Elliott Wave
From an Elliott Wave perspective, wave 3 and 5 line up with bespoke support.
NOTE: The completion of the 5-wave count WITH bespoke support is the normal setup. What we are trying to do here is pre-empt the formation.
