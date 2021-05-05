EUR/GBP is declining today for the third trading day in a row. Yesterday the pair broke through the important support level 0.8655 and today continues to develop the downward dynamics, declining within the descending channels on the daily and weekly charts.
EUR / GBP remains under pressure due to fundamental factors, which preserves the risks of its further decline.
Below the important short-term resistance levels 0.8674, 0.8655, only short positions should be considered.
Support levels: 0.8600, 0.8495, 0.8400, 0.8350, 0.8210.
Resistance levels: 0.8655, 0.8674, 0.8715, 0.8740, 0.8795.
Trading recommendations
Sell by market, Sell Stop 0.8620. Stop-Loss 0.8665. Take-Profit 0.8600, 0.8495, 0.8400, 0.8350, 0.8210.
Buy Stop 0.8665. Stop-Loss 0.8620. Take-Profit 0.8674, 0.8715, 0.8740, 0.8795.
