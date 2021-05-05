EUR/GBP is declining today for the third trading day in a row. Yesterday the pair broke through the important support level 0.8655 and today continues to develop the downward dynamics, declining within the descending channels on the daily and weekly charts.

EUR / GBP remains under pressure due to fundamental factors, which preserves the risks of its further decline.

Below the important short-term resistance levels 0.8674, 0.8655, only short positions should be considered.

Support levels: 0.8600, 0.8495, 0.8400, 0.8350, 0.8210.

Resistance levels: 0.8655, 0.8674, 0.8715, 0.8740, 0.8795.

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​by market, Sell Stop 0.8620. Stop-Loss 0.8665. Take-Profit 0.8600, 0.8495, 0.8400, 0.8350, 0.8210.

Buy Stop 0.8665. Stop-Loss 0.8620. Take-Profit 0.8674, 0.8715, 0.8740, 0.8795.