Continuing to decline, last month the EUR/GBP pair hit a new local minimum since March 2020, near 0.8400 mark. Negative dynamics prevail, primarily against the background of the euro's weakness, which, in turn, is facilitated by a number of fundamental factors. Among the main ones is the ECB's super-soft policy, perhaps the softest among the world's major central banks. Although inflation in the Eurozone has already doubled the target levels, the conditions for raising rates, according to the head of the ECB, are unlikely to arise before 2023.

EUR/GBP was unable to develop earlier the upward movement that arose after the unexpected decision of the Bank of England to leave its monetary policy unchanged, while many market participants were waiting for the bank to raise their interest rates.

The upward corrective movement stopped near the strong resistance level 0.8565 (ЕМА144 on the daily chart), although the price briefly climbed close to the resistance level 0.8600 (ЕМА200 on the daily chart EUR/GBP).

EUR/GBP dropped sharply yesterday, breaking through the strong support level 0.8510 (EMA50 on the daily chart and EMA200 on the 4-hour chart). Today the pair continues to decline. The minimum of today and already 3-day decline was fixed at 0.8435 mark.

The downtrend prevails, clearly expressed by the descending channel on the weekly chart. Its lower border lies between the support levels 0.8400 (local minimum) and 0.8330 (ЕМА144 on the monthly chart).

In case of further decline, these support levels will be the nearest targets. A break of the key long-term support level 0.8120 (ЕМА200 on the monthly chart) will finally move EUR/GBP into the long-term bear market zone.

In an alternative scenario, the corrective growth of EUR/GBP may resume after the breakdown of the short-term important resistance level 0.8521 (ЕМА200 on the 1-hour chart). However, this growth is likely to be stopped again near the resistance levels 0.8565, 0.8600.

Only the breakdown of the resistance levels 0.8690 (ЕМА200 on the weekly chart), 0.8710 (ЕМА144 on the weekly chart) will indicate the resumption of the global uptrend that began in 2000.

Support levels: 0.8400, 0.8330, 0.8120.

Resistance levels: 0.8510, 0.8521, 0.8565, 0.8600, 0.8625, 0.8690, 0.8710.

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​by market, Sell Stop 0.8430, Sell Limit 0.8500, 0.8515. Stop-Loss 0.8540. Take-Profit 0.8400, 0.8330, 0.8120.

Buy Stop 0.8540. Stop-Loss 0.8490. Take-Profit 0.8565, 0.8600, 0.8625, 0.8690, 0.8710.