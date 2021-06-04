GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD we wrote: topped exactly at double top high at 1.4230/40 with a bearish engulfing candle. The pair bottomed exactly at best support at at 1.4120/00. OUTLOOK NEGATIVE!
A small recovery to 1.4200 met sellers again. A break below 100 month moving average support at 1.4080/60 (& weekly close below for confirmation) is a sell signal.
EURGBP holding first support at 8590/80 for 4 weeks now!! Keep scalping the levels!
GBPNZD shot higher from important 38.2% Fibonacci & 200 week moving average support plus 55 week moving average & 4.5 year trend line support at 1.9360/20.
If you are still holding longs we are through first resistance at 1.9560/80 for a buy signal targeting 1.9645/55 & 1.9685/95. A nice run as we et the May high at 1.9770.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD collapsed from the double top high at 1.4230/40 with a bearish engulfing candle sell signal to target strong support at 1.4120/00. We over ran a little to 1.4085. Longs need stops below 100 month moving average support at 1.4080/60. A break lower is a sell signal initially targeting 1.4025/15.
A bounce from 1.4100 meets minor resistance at 1.4165/75. Key resistance at 1.4230/40 of course. A break higher meets strong 200 week moving average resistance at 1.4290/1.4300. Shorts need stops above 1.4340.
EURGBP holding first support at 8590/80 to target 8625/30 & first resistance at 8644/50. We topped exactly here. Bulls now need a break above 8665 to retest 8712/19.
First support at 8590/80. A break lower to test the May low at 8558.
GBPNZD has had a great run from that big support at 1.9360/20. I hope you caught it! Key resistance at the May/April high at 1.9770 & 1.9820/25. Bulls require a weekly close above here for another buy signal.
Holding the May/April high keeps the pair in a sideways range for a dip to 1.9680/70, perhaps as far as strong support at 1.9600/1.9580 today.
Chart
