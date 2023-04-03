Introduction
According to AQR the quantitative hedge fund and Yale University, over the past 100 years markets moved in trends. Trends are successive upwards and downwards movements in price that occur at a greater frequency than would be predicted by randomness alone. The following trade idea is a trend following trade idea which takes the assumption that the market will continue moving in the way it has over the previous sessions. Trend Trading, however is different than scalping due to the time horizon of the trade as trend following trades will take a week while scalping is done on a daily or intraday basis.
Market summary
Price
EURGBP last price was € 0.878271 .
Trend analysis
In the short term EURGBP has been accelerating lower. In the long term EURGBP has been decelerating lower.
Value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the EURGBP price increased 8 days and decreased 12 days.
For every up day, there were 1.5 down days.
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3182%
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.2535%
Performance
Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -0.51% percent.
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.0255% percent.
Trade Idea
Taking into account the long term trend decelerating lower, we propose a short trade idea with time horizon..
Swing trade idea
Intraday predictions
EUR/GBP trend analysis
EURGBP last price was € 0.878271 . The long term trend decelerating lower is stronger than the short term trend accelerating lower. This trade goes short when the price was moving lower and decelerating over the past 20 days.
EUR/GBP value analysis
EURGBP worst/best case scenario analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for EURGBP, is € 0.863269 , and the best case scenario overnight is € 0.893273 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that € 0.8834 could trade and that € 0.8768 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Expected range
Probability vs payout chart
This graph contrasts the percentage payout of holding a position vs the probability that the payout occurs. The red and green columns represent the probability of stopping out and taking profit and their associated payouts.
Key takeaways
-
Price today € 0.878271
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been decelerating: -2.5047 pips per day lower
-
Over the last session, the price decreased by -11.28 pips
-
Over the last session, the price decreased by -0.1284 %
-
Over the last session, the price accelerated by 2.11 pips
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
