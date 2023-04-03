Share:

Introduction

According to AQR the quantitative hedge fund and Yale University, over the past 100 years markets moved in trends. Trends are successive upwards and downwards movements in price that occur at a greater frequency than would be predicted by randomness alone. The following trade idea is a trend following trade idea which takes the assumption that the market will continue moving in the way it has over the previous sessions. Trend Trading, however is different than scalping due to the time horizon of the trade as trend following trades will take a week while scalping is done on a daily or intraday basis.

Market summary

Price

EURGBP last price was € 0.878271 .

Trend analysis

In the short term EURGBP has been accelerating lower. In the long term EURGBP has been decelerating lower.

Value analysis

Over the past 20 days, the EURGBP price increased 8 days and decreased 12 days.

For every up day, there were 1.5 down days.

The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3182%

The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.2535%

Performance

Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -0.51% percent.

Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.0255% percent.

Trade Idea

Taking into account the long term trend decelerating lower, we propose a short trade idea with time horizon..

Swing trade idea

Intraday predictions

EUR/GBP trend analysis

EURGBP last price was € 0.878271 . The long term trend decelerating lower is stronger than the short term trend accelerating lower. This trade goes short when the price was moving lower and decelerating over the past 20 days.

EUR/GBP value analysis

Over the past 20 days, the EURGBP price increased 8 days and decreased 12 days. For every up day, there were 1.5 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3182% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.2535% Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -0.51% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.0255% percent.

EURGBP worst/best case scenario analysis

Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for EURGBP, is € 0.863269 , and the best case scenario overnight is € 0.893273 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that € 0.8834 could trade and that € 0.8768 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.

Expected range

Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for EURGBP, is € 0.863269 , and the best case scenario overnight is € 0.893273 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade.

We are 50% confident that € 0.8834 could trade and that € 0.8768 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.

Probability vs payout chart

This graph contrasts the percentage payout of holding a position vs the probability that the payout occurs. The red and green columns represent the probability of stopping out and taking profit and their associated payouts.

Key takeaways